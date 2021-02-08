Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $80.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised Brinker International to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Brinker International stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Brinker International’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 996,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $34,572,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

