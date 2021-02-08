Creative Planning Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 660,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 431,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,041,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 234,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $47.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

