International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IP. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,604,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

