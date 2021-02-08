Comerica Bank Purchases 1,008 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $53.94 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,979,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

