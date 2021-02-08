Arizona State Retirement System Sells 602 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LII. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 888.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 29.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $274.26 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

In other news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,019 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

