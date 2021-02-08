Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after purchasing an additional 803,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701,488 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 501,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 209.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 587,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after buying an additional 397,697 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $92.91 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $97.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

