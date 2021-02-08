Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,063.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,936.94. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.