Insider Buying: HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) CEO Acquires 2,770 Shares of Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HBT opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $423.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 292,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter worth $222,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HBT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

