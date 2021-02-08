Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Chairman Franklin N. Saxon Sells 1,857 Shares

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CULP opened at $16.99 on Monday. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $209.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CULP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Culp by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Culp in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.