Creative Planning Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 116.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $121.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $122.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.