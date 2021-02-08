Creative Planning Invests $1.55 Million in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.13% of Bridgetown as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTWN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,956,000.

BTWN opened at $15.29 on Monday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

