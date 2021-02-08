Creative Planning Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,059,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $17,370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after buying an additional 311,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $51.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.44.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at $262,272.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,094. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

