Creative Planning Increases Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $211.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $212.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

