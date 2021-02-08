Creative Planning Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,122 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 245,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,286 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

