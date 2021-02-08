Whittier Trust Co. Sells 664 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.