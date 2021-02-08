Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $86,656.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,043,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,827,511.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 899,664 shares of company stock worth $52,794,635. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.44.

SCCO stock opened at $71.46 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

