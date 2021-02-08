Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $98.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.27. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $98.56.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

