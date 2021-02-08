Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in NICE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NICE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in NICE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $271.03 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.58 and its 200 day moving average is $239.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

