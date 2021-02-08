Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,890 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $127.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

