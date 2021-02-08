Comerica Bank Sells 538 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $64.63 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

