Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of CTG opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other news, Director Owen J. Sullivan acquired 7,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at $724,727.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,533.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,517 shares of company stock worth $193,454. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

