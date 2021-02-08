Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.72. The Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,368,896 shares of company stock valued at $69,134,218. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after acquiring an additional 119,331 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

