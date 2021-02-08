D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 291.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $265,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 391.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $80.02 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

