Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.32. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 692,003 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Mittleman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

