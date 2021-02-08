W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 28.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $67.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.046 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.