6,084 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INFO opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

