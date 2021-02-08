iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 51,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $102.93 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

