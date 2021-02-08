Barclays Raises Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $92.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price raised by Barclays from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.91.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.49. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,632,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,093,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,457,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

