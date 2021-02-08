Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after buying an additional 344,367 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 205.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 215,623 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $15,706,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after buying an additional 160,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 21.6% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $657,949.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,555 shares of company stock worth $5,058,814. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

GL stock opened at $93.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.38. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

