Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,812,000 after acquiring an additional 645,362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,352,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 609,015 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,785,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,297,000 after acquiring an additional 439,368 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

