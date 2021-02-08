Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

