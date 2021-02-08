Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Sells $362,882.06 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $139.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $140.73.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 130,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

