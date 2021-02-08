Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $67.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $67.19.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

