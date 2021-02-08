Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $82,314.30 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75.
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64.
- On Tuesday, January 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00.
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00.
NASDAQ FB opened at $268.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $763.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.04. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.