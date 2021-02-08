Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $82,314.30 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, January 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $268.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $763.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.04. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.