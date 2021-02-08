838 Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Prudential by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

PUK opened at $33.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUK. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and US geographical segments. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

