Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on LYG. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.
LYG stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
