Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYG. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

LYG stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

