World Asset Management Inc Has $286,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $70.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

