4,416 Shares in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

