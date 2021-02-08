World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,254,000 after acquiring an additional 645,749 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,409,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 283,972 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,163,000 after acquiring an additional 606,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRX opened at $17.57 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

Several research firms have commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.