Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 310,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after buying an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,366,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $151.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

