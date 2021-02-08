Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $66.84 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3,188.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

