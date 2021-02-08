Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,849,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

NYSE:ALV opened at $94.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

