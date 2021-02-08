S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

