Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of DCT opened at $54.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -494.09.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

