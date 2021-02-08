Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBNC shares. G.Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,548 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Bancorp by 513.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

