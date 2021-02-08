CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Critical Comparison

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CrowdGather and Perspecta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Perspecta 0 5 0 0 2.00

Perspecta has a consensus price target of $26.45, indicating a potential downside of 9.11%. Given Perspecta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perspecta is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Perspecta shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Perspecta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Perspecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Perspecta -16.16% 23.57% 5.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CrowdGather and Perspecta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather $160,000.00 8.91 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Perspecta $4.50 billion 1.04 -$676.00 million $2.05 14.20

CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perspecta.

Volatility and Risk

CrowdGather has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspecta has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perspecta beats CrowdGather on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

