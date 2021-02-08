$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.21. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $12.96 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $55.18 million, a PE ratio of -129.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.