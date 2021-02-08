Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $317.00 at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $317.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.86.

NYSE PH opened at $279.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,427. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

