Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

