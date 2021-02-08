Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.46.

PM opened at $84.28 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,212.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 95,808 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

